Pacers agree to 3-year, $59 million deal with Andrew Nembhard, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a three-year contract worth $59 million, a person…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a three-year contract worth $59 million, a person with knowledge of the details said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Nembhard started 47 games in his second NBA season, most playing alongside All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Nembhard averaged 9.2 points and was second on the team with 4.1 assists.

Indiana has locked up its starting backcourt for at least three more seasons and is the latest move by team officials to keep the core of its Eastern Conference runner-up together. Earlier this offseason, the Pacers also re-signed forward Obi Toppin a new contract.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.