Olympics on TV for Tuesday, July 30

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 30

ARCHERY

8:45 a.m.

E! — Individual: Round of 64, 32 (Taped)

9 p.m.

USA — Individual: Round of 64, 32 (Taped)

BADMINTON

6:45 a.m.

E! — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped)

BASKETBALL

12:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s Group C: USA vs. Japan (Taped)

5 a.m.

E! — Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. Greece

7:45 a.m.

USA — Men’s Group A: Canada vs. Australia

BASKETBALL 3X3

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Pool Play: USA vs. Germany

4:15 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Pool Play & more

7 p.m.

USA — Pool Play (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 a.m.

E! — Men’s Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. FRA (Bassereau/Lyneel) (Taped)

12:15 p.m.

USA — Women’s Pool E: BRA (Carol/Barbara) vs. LTU (Paulikiene/Raupelyte) (Taped)

2:15 p.m.

E! — Pool Play

5 p.m.

NBC — Pool Play (Taped)

6 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. MAR (Abicha/Elgraoui) (Taped)

11 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool F: NED (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger) (Taped)

BMX

7:15 a.m.

E! — Qualification: BMX Freestyle

9:10 a.m.

E! — Qualification: BMX Freestyle

CANOEING

4 p.m.

E! — Slalom: Men’s Kayak, Women’s Canoe Heats (Taped)

CYCLING

2:35 a.m.

NBC — NBC Late Night (July 29)

EQUESTRIAN

11 a.m.

E! — Dressage: Grand Prix (Taped)

FENCING

10:30 a.m.

E! — Team Epee Semifinals (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

E! — Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (taped)

8 p.m.

USA — Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — Golf Central – Paris Preview

GYMNASTICS

Noon

NBC — Women’s Team Final

11 p.m.

NBC — Primetime in Paris (July 30)

HANDBALL

9:45 p.m.

USA — Shooting, Handball

ROWING

11:45 a.m.

USA — Heats: Double Sculls & more

RUGBY

9:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s Semifinals

1 p.m.

E! — Women’s Bronze, Gold Finals

5 p.m.

USA — Women’s Bronze, Gold Finals (Taped)

SHOOTING

4 a.m.

USA — Mixed Team Air Pistol Final

9:45 p.m.

USA — Shooting, Handball

SOCCER

1 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group A: USA vs. Guinea

SURFING

2:35 a.m.

NBC — NBC Late Night (July 29)

11 p.m.

NBC — Primetime in Paris (July 30)

SWIMMING

5 a.m.

USA — Heats: Men’s 200m Fly & more

10:45 a.m.

NBC — Heats: Men’s 200m Fly & more (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Finals: Women’s 100m Back & more

11 p.m.

NBC — Primetime in Paris (July 30)

TABLE TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

USA — M&W Singles: Round of 32

12:15 p.m.

USA — Mixed Doubles: Final

8 p.m.

USA — Mixed Doubles: Final (Taped)

TRIATHLON

2 a.m.

USA — Men’s Final

VOLLEYBALL

7:45 a.m.

USA — Men’s Pool C: USA vs. Germany

3 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool C: USA vs. Germany (Taped)

WATER POLO

10:30 a.m.

USA — Men’s Group: USA vs. Romania

