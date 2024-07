Olympics on TV for Thursday, Aug. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 1 ARCHERY 10 a.m. USA — Individual: Round of…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 1

ARCHERY

10 a.m.

USA — Individual: Round of 64, 32

12:15 p.m.

E! — Individual: Round of 32

BADMINTON

6:30 a.m.

E! — Women’s Doubles: Quarterfinals (Taped)

BASKETBALL

1 a.m.

USA — Men’s Group C: USA vs. South Sudan (Taped)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Women’s Group C: Belgium vs. USA

BASKETBALL 3X3

4 a.m.

USA — Men’s Pool Play

7 a.m.

USA — Pool Play

11:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s Pool Play: USA vs. Australia (Taped)

1 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool Play: Lithuania vs. USA

3:40 p.m.

E! — Women’s Pool Play: Spain vs. USA

5:05 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Pool Play: Lithuania vs. USA

9 p.m.

USA — Pool Play (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3 a.m.

USA — Men’s Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. AUS (Hodges/Schubert)

4:05 p.m.

NBC — Pool Play

6 p.m.

USA — Women’s Pool A: BRA (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. ITA (Gottardi/Menegatti) (Taped)

7 p.m.

USA — Women’s Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CHN (Xue/X.Y. Xia) (Taped)

BOXING

4:45 p.m.

USA — Men’s Light Quarterfinals & more (Taped)

CANOE & KAYAK

11:30 a.m.

E! — Slalom: Men’s Kayak Final

CYCLING

10 p.m.

USA — BMX Racing, Shooting

EQUESTRIAN

4 p.m.

E! — Jumping: Team Qualifier

FENCING

1:25 p.m.

E! — Women’s Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

FIELD HOCKEY

USA — Women’s Pool B: USA vs. Great Britain

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — Men’s Round 1: Part 1

7 a.m.

GOLF — Men’s Round 1: Part 2

GYMNASTICS

12:15 p.m.

NBC — Women’s All-Around Final

HANDBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Women’s Group B: Angola vs. France (Taped)

ROWING

5:40 a.m.

E! — Finals: Double Sculls & more

5:30 p.m.

USA — Finals: Double Sculls, Four

SHOOTING

10 p.m.

USA — BMX Racing, Shooting

SWIMMING

5 a.m.

USA — Heats: Men’s 50m Free & more

10:15 a.m.

NBC — Heats: Men’s 50m Free & more (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Finals: Women’s 200m Fly & more

TABLE TENNIS

4 a.m.

E! — M&W Singles: Round of 16 (taped)

9 a.m.

E! — Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

TRACK & FIELD

8:30 a.m.

USA — Men’s 20km Race Walk

10 a.m.

E! — Women’s 20km Race Walk

VOLLEYBALL

7 a.m.

E! — Women’s Pool B: Brazil vs. Japan

1:30 p.m.

USA — Women’s Pool C: Italy vs. Netherlands (Taped)

WATER POLO

4:30 a.m.

E! — Men’s Group: Greece vs. USA

5:30 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Group: Greece vs. USA (Taped)

11 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group: Greece vs. USA (Taped)

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.