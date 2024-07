Olympics on TV for July 27 – 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 27 BADMINTON 4:30 a.m. USA — Group Play: Singles,…

Saturday, July 27

BADMINTON

4:30 a.m.

USA — Group Play: Singles, Doubles

7:30 a.m.

E! — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped)

9 a.m.

USA — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped)

12:05 p.m.

USA — Group Play: Singles, Doubles

BASKETBALL

5:30 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Group A: Australia vs. TBD

11:15 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Group B: France vs. TBD

3:15 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Group A: Greece vs. Canada (Taped)

8 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group B: Germany vs. Japan (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. CUB (Diaz/Alayo) (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Pool A: SWE (Ahman/Hellvig) Vs. AUS (Nicolaidis/Carracher) (Taped)

4 p.m.

NBC — Women’s Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CAN (Bansley/Bukovec) (Taped)

11 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. CUB (Diaz/Alayo) (Taped)

BOXING

5 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Bantam Eliminations & more (Taped)

CANOEING

12 p.m.

E! — Slalom: Women’s Kayak Heats (Taped)

1:10 p.m.

E! — Slalom: Men’s Kayak Heats (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

USA — Slalom: Men’s Canoe Heats

CYCLING

9 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Time Trial

10:45 a.m.

USA — Men’s Time Trial

5 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Time Trial (Taped)

DIVING

5 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

11 p.m.

NBC — Primetime in Paris (July 27)

EQUESTRIAN

3:30 a.m.

USA — Eventing: Dressage

4:30 p.m.

E! — Eventing: Dressage (Taped)

FENCING

5 p.m.

USA — Women’s Epee & Men’s Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals (Taped)

FIELD HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Group: USA vs. Argentina

GYMNASTICS

5 a.m.

E! — Men’s Qualifying Subdivision 1 (Taped)

5:50 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 1

9:15 a.m.

E! — Men’s Qualifying Subdivision 2

10:45 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Qualifying Subdivision 2

2 p.m.

E! — Men’s Qualifying Subdivision 3

11 p.m.

NBC — Primetime in Paris (July 27)

HANDBALL

10 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Group B: Denmark vs. France

9:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group B: Denmark vs. France (Taped)

ROWING

3 a.m.

USA — Heats: Double, Quadruple & more

7:15 a.m.

USA — Heats: Double, Quadruple & more (Taped)

10:15 p.m.

USA — Heats: Double, Quadruple & more

RUGBY

9:35 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Semifinals

10 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Semifinal

1 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Bronze Final

1:45 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Bronze, Gold Finals

7 p.m.

USA — Men’s Bronze, Gold Finals (Taped)

SHOOTING

5 a.m.

CNBC — Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

CNBC — Mixed Team Air Rifle Final

SKATEBOARDING

6:45 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Street: Preliminary Round

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Street: Final

SOCCER

USA — Men’s Group A: New Zealand vs. USA

SWIMMING

5 a.m.

USA — Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x100m Free & more

7:30 a.m.

NBC — Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x100m Free & More (Taped)

10 a.m.

NBC — Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x100m Free & more

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Finals: Men’s & Women’s 400m Free & more

11 p.m.

NBC — Primetime in Paris (July 27)

TABLE TENNIS

12:05 p.m.

USA —

1:10 p.m.

E! — M&W Singles: Prelims & more

VOLLEYBALL

7:45 a.m.

USA — Men’s Pool B: Italy vs. Brazil

3 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool Play

WATER POLO

8 a.m.

E! — Women’s Group: Netherlands vs. Hungary

9:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s Group: USA vs. Greece

12:45 p.m.

NBC — Women’s Group: Greece vs. USA (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool C: United States vs. Argentina

6 p.m.

USA — Women’s Group: USA vs. Greece (Taped)

Sunday, July 28

ARCHERY

4 a.m.

CNBC — Team Elimination Rounds

8:15 a.m.

USA — Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

10:10 a.m.

USA — Women’s Team: Semifinal, Final

BADMINTON

4 a.m.

USA — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped)

10:15 p.m.

USA — Group Play: Singles, Doubles (Taped)

BASKETBALL

5:05 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Group C: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico

11:15 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. USA

5 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. USA (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2 a.m.

USA — Women’s Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CAN (Bansley/Bukovec) (Taped)

3 a.m.

USA — Women’s Pool A: ITA (Gottardi/Menegatti) vs. ESP (Liliana/Paula) (Taped)

7 a.m.

USA — Women’s Pool C: GER (Muller/Tillman) vs. FRA (Vieira/Chamereau) (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s, Women’s Pool Play (Taped)

4:10 p.m.

NBC — Pool Play (Taped)

7 p.m.

USA — Pool Play

BIKING

8:30 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Mountain Bike

BOXING

4:45 p.m.

CNBC — Elimination Bouts

CANOEING

11:35 a.m.

USA — Slalom: Women’s Kayak Final

CROSS COUNTRY

10:30 a.m.

E! — Men’s Group: Italy vs. USA (Taped)

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Mountain Bike

EQUESTRIAN

1 p.m.

NBC — Surfing & Equestrian

USA — Eventing: Cross Country

9 p.m.

USA — Eventing: Cross Country

FENCING

11:15 a.m.

E! — Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Eliminations

3:45 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Bronze/Gold Finals (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

4 a.m.

E! — Women’s Qualifying Subdivision 1, 2 (Taped)

5:10 a.m.

E! — Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 2 (Taped)

6 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 2

8:50 a.m.

E! — Women’s Qualifying Subdivision 3

12 p.m.

E! — Women’s Qualifying Subdivision 4 (Taped)

3 p.m.

E! — Women’s Qualifying Subdivision 5 (Taped)

5 p.m.

NBC — Women’s Qualifying (taped)

10 p.m.

NBC — Primetime in Paris (July 28)

HANDBALL

5:15 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Group B: France vs. Netherlands (Taped)

ROWING

2 p.m.

USA — Heats: Single Sculls & more (Taped)

RUGBY

9:35 a.m.

CNBC — Women’s Group Play

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — Rugby & Shooting

SHOOTING

CNBC — Rugby & Shooting

SKATEBOARDING

2:30 a.m.

NBC — NBC Late Night (July 27)

2:35 a.m.

NBC — NBC Late Night (July 28)

6:45 a.m.

CNBC — Women’s Street: Preliminary Round

11 a.m.

CNBC — Women’s Street: Final

SOCCER

Midnight

USA — Men’s Group A: New Zealand vs. USA (Taped)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Women’s Group B: USA vs. Germany

SURFING

2:30 a.m.

NBC — NBC Late Night (July 27)

2:35 a.m.

NBC — NBC Late Night (July 28)

1 p.m.

NBC — Surfing & Equestrian

SWIMMING

5 a.m.

USA — Heats: Men’s & Women’s 200m Free & more (Taped)

7:30 a.m.

NBC — Heats: Men’s & Women’s 200m Free & more (Taped)

10:15 a.m.

NBC — Heats: Men’s & Women’s 200m Free & more (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Finals: Women’s 100m Fly & more

10 p.m.

NBC — Primetime in Paris (July 28)

TABLE TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

E! — M&W Singles: Round of 64

9:30 p.m.

USA — M&W Singles: Round of 64 (Taped)

VOLLEYBALL

7:20 a.m.

E! — Women’s Pool C: Italy vs. Dominican Republic (Taped)

1:45 p.m.

E! — Women’s Pool B: Poland vs. Japan (Taped)

5 p.m.

E! — Men’s Pool A: France vs. Serbia (Taped)

WATER POLO

9 a.m.

USA — Men’s Group: USA vs. Italy

9:30 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Group: USA vs. Italy

12:45 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Group: Croatia vs. Montenegro (Taped)

11 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group: USA vs. Italy (Taped)

_____

