Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Hungary
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|10
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Spain
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|Greece
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
Saturday, July 27
Netherlands 10, Hungary 8
United States 15, Greece 6
Spain 15, France 6
Australia 7, China 5
Monday, July 29
France vs Italy 8 a.m.
United States vs Spain 9:35 a.m.
China vs Netherlands 12:30 p.m.
Hungary vs Canada 2:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Netherlands vs Australia 8 a.m.
Canada vs China 9:35 a.m.
Italy vs United States 12:30 p.m.
Spain vs Greece 2:05 p.m.
Friday, August 2
Australia vs Canada 8 a.m.
Greece vs Italy 9:35 a.m.
United States vs France 12:30 p.m.
China vs Hungary 2:05 p.m.
Sunday, August 4
Hungary vs Australia 8 a.m.
Italy vs Spain 9:35 a.m.
Canada vs Netherlands 12:30 p.m.
France vs Greece 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday, August 6
Quarterfinal 8 a.m.
Quarterfinal 9:35 a.m.
Quarterfinal 1 p.m.
Quarterfinal 2:35 p.m.
Thursday, August 8
Semifinal 8:35 a.m.
Semifinal 1:35 p.m.
Saturday, August 10
Placing
Bronze Medal
L25 vs L26 3 a.m.
L27 vs L28 4:35 a.m.
Placing
Gold Medal
W25 vs W26 8 a.m.
W27 vs W28 9:35 a.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.