Olympic Women’s Volleyball Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Serbia
|1
|0
|3
|China
|1
|0
|2
|United States
|0
|1
|1
|France
|0
|1
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|1
|0
|3
|Poland
|1
|0
|3
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|Kenya
|0
|1
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Italy
|1
|0
|3
|Turkey
|1
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|1
|Dominican Republic
|0
|1
|0
Sunday, July 28
Italy 3, Dominican Republic 1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18)
Poland 3, Japan 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 28-26)
Monday, July 29
Turkey 3, Netherlands 2 (25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 13-15)
Brazil 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-12)
China 3, United States 2 (25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13)
Serbia 3, France 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22)
Wednesday, July 31
United States vs Serbia 11 a.m.
Poland vs Kenya 3 p.m.
Thursday, August 1
Turkey vs Dominican Republic 3 a.m.
Brazil vs Japan 7 a.m.
Italy vs Netherlands 11 a.m.
France vs China 3 p.m.
Saturday, August 3
Netherlands vs Dominican Republic 3 a.m.
Japan vs Kenya 7 a.m.
Sunday, August 4
Italy vs Turkey 3 a.m.
France vs United States 7 a.m.
China vs Serbia 11 a.m.
Brazil vs Poland 3 p.m.
Tuesday, August 6
Quarterfinal 3 a.m.
Quarterfinal 7 a.m.
Quarterfinal 11 a.m.
Quarterfinal 3 p.m.
Thursday, August 8
Semifinal 10 a.m.
Semifinal 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 10
Bronze Medal 11:15 a.m.
Sunday, August 11
Gold Medal 7 a.m.
