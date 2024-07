Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 2 2 0 0 4 2…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 Colombia 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 France 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group B

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts United States 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Australia 2 1 0 1 6 8 3 Germany 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Zambia 2 0 0 2 5 9 0

Group C

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Brazil 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Japan 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Nigeria 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Thursday, July 25

Canada 2, New Zealand 1

Spain 2, Japan 1

Germany 3, Australia 0

Brazil 1, Nigeria 0

France 3, Colombia 2

United States 3, Zambia 0

Sunday, July 28

Colombia 2, New Zealand 0

Japan 2, Brazil 1

Australia 6, Zambia 5

Spain 1, Nigeria 0

Canada 2, France 1

United States 4, Germany 1

Wednesday, July 31

Brazil vs Spain 1500 GMT

Japan vs Nigeria 1500 GMT

Australia vs United States 1700 GMT

Zambia vs Germany 1700 GMT

New Zealand vs France 1900 GMT

Colombia vs Canada 1900 GMT

Saturday, August 3

Quarterfinals

B1 vs C2 1300 GMT

C1 vs A3/B3 1500 GMT

A2 vs B2 1700 GMT

A1 vs B3/C3 1900 GMT

Tuesday, August 6

Semifinals

W20 vs W22 1600 GMT

W19 vs W21 1900 GMT

Friday, August 9

Bronze Medal

L23 vs L24 1300 GMT

Saturday, August 10

Gold Medal

W23 vs W24 1500 GMT

