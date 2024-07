Wednesday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at…

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas (8), Greece, def. Sebastian Baez (12), Argentina, 7-5, 6-1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.