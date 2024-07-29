Olympic Tennis Results

Monday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-1, 6-1.
Wang Xiyu, China, def. Diana Shnaider (15), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Thiago Monteiro and Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.
