Olympic Tennis Results

Monday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-1, 6-1.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Diana Shnaider (15), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Thiago Monteiro and Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

