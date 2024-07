Olympic Table Tennis Results

Wednesday Men Singles Round of 32 Truls Moregard, Sweden, def. Wang Chuqin, China, 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6. Darko…

Wednesday

Men

Singles

Round of 32

Truls Moregard, Sweden, def. Wang Chuqin, China, 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6.

Darko Jorgic, Slovenia, def. Liam Pitchford, Britain, 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6.

Women

Singles

Round of 32

Miu Hirano, Japan, def. Zhu Chengzhu, Hong Kong, 13-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9.

Shin Yubin, South Korea, def. Georgina Pota, Hungary, 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-1, 11-9.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.