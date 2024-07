Olympic Table Tennis Results

Tuesday Men Singles Round of 32 Shunsuke Togami, Japan, def. Deni Kozul, Slovenia, 9-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-5. Dimitrij…

Tuesday

Men

Singles

Round of 32

Shunsuke Togami, Japan, def. Deni Kozul, Slovenia, 9-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-5.

Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany, def. Vitor Ishiy, Brazil, 11-4, 11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 11-3.

Women

Singles

Round of 32

Chen Meng, China, def. Linda Bergstrom, Sweden, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

Bernadette Szocs, Romania, def. Margaryta Pesotska, Ukraine, 12-14, 11-5, 12-10, 14-12, 11-4.

