Olympic Table Tennis Results

Monday

Men

Singles

Round of 64

Tomokazu Harimoto, Japan, def. Martin Allegro, Belgium, 11-3, 11-2, 11-3, 11-5.

Alvaro Robles, Spain, def. Daniel Habesohn, Austria, 11-6, 14-16, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9.

Women

Singles

Round of 64

Jia Nan Yuan, France, def. Fatimo Bello, Nigeria, 11-1, 11-3, 11-3, 11-5.

Nina Mittelham, Germany, def. Minhyung Jee, Australia, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8.

Shin Yubin, South Korea, def. Melissa Tapper, Australia, 14-12, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6.

