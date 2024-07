Olympic Table Tennis Results

Saturday Men Singles Preliminary Round Kanak Jha, United States, def. Vladislav Ursu, Moldova, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, 11-3. Ibrahima Diaw, Senegal,…

Saturday

Men

Singles

Preliminary Round

Kanak Jha, United States, def. Vladislav Ursu, Moldova, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, 11-3.

Ibrahima Diaw, Senegal, def. Santoo Shrestha, Nepal, 12-10, 11-3, 11-4, 11-5.

Harmeet Desai, India, def. Zaid Abo Yaman, Jordan, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5.

Women

Singles

Preliminary Round

Katarzyna Wegrzyn, Poland, def. Fathimath Ali, Maldives, 11-5, 11-5, 11-2, 11-8.

Sarah Hanffou, Cameroon, def. Chelsea Edghill, Guyana, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-8.

Mariana Sahakian, Lebanon, def. Zhiying Zeng, Chile, 4-11, 14-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-8.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Round of 16

Romania (Ovidiu Ionescu; Bernadette Szocs), def. Australia (Nicholas Lum; Minhyung Jee), 11-5, 6-11, 14-12, 11-4, 11-3.

North Korea (Ri Jong Sik), def. Japan (Tomokazu Harimoto; Hina Hayata), 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 15-13, 12-10.

South Korea (Lim Jonghoon; Shin Yubin), def. Germany (Dang Qiu; Nina Mittelham), 12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6.

China (Wang Chuqin; Sun Yingsha), def. Egypt (Omar Assar; Dina Meshref), 11-7, 11-8, 11-4, 11-3.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.