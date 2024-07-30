Olympic Swimming Results

Tuesday Men 200m Butterfly Heat 1 1. Petar Petrov Mitsin, Bulgaria, 1:57.03. 2. Ramil Valizada, Azerbaijan, 1:59.77. 3. Matin Balsini,…

Tuesday

Men

200m Butterfly

Heat 1

1. Petar Petrov Mitsin, Bulgaria, 1:57.03.

2. Ramil Valizada, Azerbaijan, 1:59.77.

3. Matin Balsini, Refugee Olympic Team, 2:00.73.

4. Gerald Hernandez, Nicaragua, 2:06.80.

Heat 2

1. Ilya Kharun, Canada, 1:54.06.

2. Michal Chmielewski, Poland, 1:55.28.

3. Wang Kuan-Hung, Taiwan, 1:55.32.

4. Kregor Zirk, Estonia, 1:55.52.

5. Luca Urlando, United States, 1:56.18.

6. Matthew Sates, South Africa, 1:57.04.

7. Lewis Clareburt, New Zealand, 1:57.12.

8. Tomoru Honda, Japan, 1:57.30.

Heat 3

1. Kristof Milak, Hungary, 1:53.92.

2. Noe Ponti, Switzerland, 1:54.77.

3. Martin Espernberger, Austria, 1:55.19.

4. Thomas Heilman, United States, 1:55.74.

5. Giacomo Carini, Italy, 1:55.81.

6. Arbidel Gonzalez Alvarez, Spain, 1:55.86.

7. Matthew Temple, Australia, 1:57.39.

8. Denys Kesil, Ukraine, 1:57.72.

Heat 4

1. Alberto Razzetti, Italy, 1:54.78.

2. Leon Marchand, France, 1:55.26.

3. Krzysztof Chmielewski, Poland, 1:55.42.

4. Genki Terakado, Japan, 1:55.82.

5. Kim Minseop, South Korea, 1:56.02.

6. Richard Marton, Hungary, 1:56.03.

7. Nicolas Albiero, Brazil, 1:56.49.

8. Niu Guangsheng, China, DNS.

100m Freestyle

Heat 1

1. Josh Tarere, Papua New Guinea, 53.85.

2. Phone Pyae Han, Myanmar, 55.56.

3. Sangay Tenzin, Bhutan, 56.08.

4. Alexien Kouma, Mali, 56.34.

5. Johnathan Silas, Vanuatu, 59.38.

6. Giorgio Armani Nguichie Kamseu Kamogne, Cameroon, 1:03.42.

7. Hadji Hassane, Comoros, 1:07.21.

Heat 2

1. Ovesh Purahoo, Mauritius, 52.22.

2. Nixon Hernandez, El Salvador, 52.73.

3. Antoine de Lapparent, Cambodia, 52.95.

4. Irvin Hoost, Suriname, 52.99.

5. Samiul Islam Rafi, Bangladesh, 53.10.

6. Issa Samir Hamed Al Adawi, Oman, 53.19.

7. Collins Saliboko, Tanzania, 53.38.

8. Yousef Abubaker, Libya, 56.19.

Heat 3

1. Zaid Faisal M Alsarraj, Saudi Arabia, 51.21.

2. Adell Sabovic, Kosovo, 51.77.

3. Alexander Shah, Nepal, 51.91.

4. Musa Zhalayev, Turkmenistan, 52.29.

5. Grisi Koxhaku, Albania, 52.32.

6. Mohamad Zubaid, Kuwait, 52.35.

7. Henrique Mascarenhas, Angola, 52.52.

8. Johann Stickland, Samoa, 52.94.

Heat 4

1. Nikolas Antoniou, Cyprus, 50.35.

2. Jayhan Jamaud Odlum-Smith, Saint Lucia, 50.39.

2. Yousuf Almatrooshi, United Arab Emirates, 50.39.

4. Leo Nolles, Uruguay, 50.58.

5. Enkhtamir Batbayar, Mongolia, 50.81.

6. Matthieu Seye, Senegal, 50.84.

7. Harry Stacey, Ghana, 51.12.

8. Kyle Abeysinghe, Sri Lanka, 51.42.

Heat 5

1. Lamar Taylor, Bahamas, 48.84.

2. Simon Doueihy, Lebanon, 50.10.

3. Jack Kirby, Barbados, 50.42.

4. Samyar Abdoli, Iran, 50.63.

5. Dulyawat Kaewsriyong, Thailand, 50.64.

6. Ho Ian Yentou, Hong Kong, 51.46.

7. Artur Barseghyan, Armenia, 51.54.

8. Javier Nunez, Dominican Republic, 51.55.

Heat 6

1. Mikel Schreuders, Aruba, 48.84.

2. Ralph Daleiden Ciuferri, Luxembourg, 49.12.

3. Jakub Majerski, Poland, 49.44.

4. Alberto Mestre, Venezuela, 49.51.

5. Jonathan Eu Jin Tan, Singapore, 49.60.

6. Daniel Gracik, Czech Republic, 49.65.

7. Bjoern Seeliger, Sweden, 49.70.

8. Adilbek Mussin, Kazakhstan, 49.92.

Heat 7

1. Sergio de Celis Montalban, Spain, 48.49.

2. Tomer Frankel, Israel, 48.66.

3. Rafael Fente–Damers, France, 48.82.

3. Sean Niewold, Netherlands, 48.82.

5. Yuri Kisil, Canada, 49.06.

6. Cameron Gray, New Zealand, 49.24.

7. Jorge Iga, Mexico, 49.28.

8. Dylan Carter, Trinidad and Tobago, 49.35.

Heat 8

1. Jack Alexy, United States, 47.57.

2. Maxime Grousset, France, 47.70.

3. Jordan Crooks, Cayman Islands, 48.01.

4. Alessandro Miressi, Italy, 48.24.

5. Velimir Stjepanovic, Serbia, 48.40.

6. Hwang Sunwoo, South Korea, 48.41.

7. Danas Rapsys, Lithuania, 48.53.

8. Nikola Miljenic, Croatia, 49.34.

Heat 9

1. David Popovici, Romania, 47.92.

2. Nandor Nemeth, Hungary, 47.93.

3. Chris Guiliano, United States, 48.25.

4. Andrej Barna, Serbia, 48.34.

5. Jacob Henry Whittle, Britain, 48.47.

6. Leonardo Deplano, Italy, 48.82.

7. Diogo Matos Ribeiro, Portugal, 48.88.

8. Marcelo Chierighini, Brazil, 49.38.

Heat 10

1. Kyle Chalmers, Australia, 48.07.

2. Josha Salchow, Germany, 48.25.

3. Josh Liendo, Canada, 48.34.

4. Guilherme Santos, Brazil, 48.35.

5. Matthew Richards, Britain, 48.40.

5. Pan Zhanle, China, 48.40.

7. William Yang, Australia, 48.46.

8. Wang Haoyu, China, 48.79.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.