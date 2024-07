Olympic Surfing Results

Sunday Men Round 2 Heat 1 Kanoa Igarashi, Japan, def. Leonardo Fioravanti, Italy, 13.87-7.0. Heat 2 Connor O’Leary, Japan, def.…

Sunday

Men

Round 2

Heat 1

Kanoa Igarashi, Japan, def. Leonardo Fioravanti, Italy, 13.87-7.0.

Heat 2

Connor O’Leary, Japan, def. Tim Elter, Germany, 14.5-6.07.

Heat 3

Jordy Smith, South Africa, def. Rio Waida, Indonesia, 9.5-5.4.

Heat 4

Kauli Vaast, France, def. Matthew McGillivray, South Africa, 14.03-10.67.

Heat 5

Ramzi Boukhiam, Morocco, def. Bryan Perez, El Salvador, 14.6-12.6.

Women

Round 2

Heat 1

Yang Siqi, China, def. Sol Aguirre, Peru, 8.67-4.5.

Heat 2

Sarah Baum, South Africa, def. Camilla Kemp, Germany, 10.5-4.94.

Heat 3

Shino Matsuda, Japan, def. Teresa Bonvalot, Portugal, 9.77-6.84.

Heat 4

Johanne Defay, France, def. Molly Picklum, Australia, 11.83-7.43.

Heat 5

Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, def. Candelaria Resano, Nicaragua, 9.5-3.3.

Heat 6

Yolanda Hopkins, Portugal, def. Saffi Vette, New Zealand, 4.67-1.27.

Heat 7

Taina Hinckel, Brazil, def. Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, Canada, 7.1-6.3.

Heat 8

Anat Lelior, Israel, def. Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri, Spain, 11.0-2.8.

