Olympic Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 24 HANBALL 3 a.m. (Thursday) USA — Women’s Group…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 24

HANBALL

3 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Women’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Denmark

5 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Women’s Group B: Netherlands vs. Angola

RUGBY

11 a.m.

USA — Men’s Pool Play

1 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool Play

7 p.m.

USA — Men’s Pool Play (Taped)

SOCCER

9 a.m.

USA — Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. Morocco

12:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group C: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic

3 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group A: France vs. USA

5 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group C: Uzbekistan vs. Spain (Taped)

8 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group A: France vs. USA (Taped)

10 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group D: Japan vs. Paraguay (Taped)

11:45 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group B: Iraq vs. Ukraine (Taped)

1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — Men’s Group D: Mali vs. Israel (Taped)

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.