Olympic Skateboarding Results

Sunday

Women

Street

Prelims

1. Coco Yoshizawa, Japan, 258.92 (Q).

2. Liz Akama, Japan, 257.99 (Q).

3. Cui Chenxi, China, 254.34 (Q).

4. Chloe Covell, Australia, 246.73 (Q).

5. Funa Nakayama, Japan, 245.52 (Q).

6. Paige Heyn, United States, 244.29 (Q).

7. Rayssa Leal, Brazil, 241.43 (Q).

8. Poe Pinson, United States, 241.12 (Q).

9. Zhu Yuanling, China, 234.82.

10. Roos Zwetsloot, Netherlands, 233.71.

11. Lucie Schoonheere, France, 228.05.

12. Zeng Wenhui, China, 223.49.

13. Daniela Terol, Spain, 220.38.

14. Natalia Munoz, Spain, 214.70.

15. Keet Oldenbeuving, Netherlands, 210.78.

16. Pamela Rosa, Brazil, 205.23.

17. Vareeraya Sukasem, Thailand, 200.75.

18. Boipelo Awuah, South Africa, 159.34.

19. Gabi Mazetto, Brazil, 144.35.

20. Haylie Powell, Australia, 125.30.

21. Liv Lovelace, Australia, 118.10.

22. Mariah Duran, United States, 58.36.

