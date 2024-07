Olympic Men’s Field Hockey Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L T Pts GF GA Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 France…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L T Pts GF GA Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts GF GA Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday, July 27

Britain vs Spain 0800 GMT

Belgium vs Ireland 0830 GMT

Netherlands vs South Africa 1045 GMT

Australia vs Argentina 1115 GMT

Germany vs France 1500 GMT

India vs New Zealand 1530 GMT

Sunday, July 28

Germany vs Spain 1500 GMT

Belgium vs New Zealand 1530 GMT

Netherlands vs France 1745 GMT

South Africa vs Britain 1815 GMT

Monday, July 29

Ireland vs Australia 0800 GMT

India vs Argentina 1045 GMT

Tuesday, July 30

Spain vs France 0800 GMT

South Africa vs Germany 0830 GMT

Britain vs Netherlands 1045 GMT

Ireland vs India 1115 GMT

Argentina vs New Zealand 1500 GMT

Australia vs Belgium 1745 GMT

Wednesday, July 31

Germany vs Netherlands 1530 GMT

Spain vs South Africa 1745 GMT

Thursday, August 1

India vs Belgium 0800 GMT

New Zealand vs Australia 0830 GMT

France vs Britain 1045 GMT

Argentina vs Ireland 1115 GMT

Friday, August 2

Netherlands vs Spain 0830 GMT

Australia vs India 1115 GMT

New Zealand vs Ireland 1500 GMT

Belgium vs Argentina 1530 GMT

France vs South Africa 1745 GMT

Britain vs Germany 1815 GMT

Sunday, August 4

Quarterfinal 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 1030 GMT

Quarterfinal 1530 GMT

Quarterfinal 1800 GMT

Tuesday, August 6

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Semifinal 1700 GMT

Thursday, August 8

Bronze Medal 1200 GMT

Gold Medal 1700 GMT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.