Olympic Men’s Basketball Glance

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts Canada 2 0 4 Australia 1 1 2 Spain 1 1 2 Greece 0 2 0

Group B

Country W L Pts France 2 0 4 Germany 2 0 4 Brazil 0 2 0 Japan 0 2 0

Group C

Country W L Pts South Sudan 1 0 2 United States 1 0 2 Puerto Rico 0 1 0 Serbia 0 1 0

Saturday, July 27

Australia 92, Spain 80

Germany 97, Japan 77

France 78, Brazil 66

Canada 86, Greece 79

Sunday, July 28

South Sudan 90, Puerto Rico 79

United States 110, Serbia 84

Tuesday, July 30

Spain 84, Greece 77

Canada 93, Australia 83

France 94, Japan 90 2OT

Germany 86, Brazil 73

Wednesday, July 31

Puerto Rico vs Serbia 1515 GMT

United States vs South Sudan 1900 GMT

Friday, August 2

Japan vs Brazil 0900 GMT

Australia vs Greece 1130 GMT

Canada vs Spain 1515 GMT

France vs Germany 1900 GMT

Saturday, August 3

Puerto Rico vs United States 1515 GMT

Serbia vs South Sudan 1900 GMT

Tuesday, August 6

Quarterfinal 0900 GMT

Quarterfinal 1230 GMT

Quarterfinal 1600 GMT

Quarterfinal 1930 GMT

Thursday, August 8

Semifinal 1530 GMT

Semifinal 1900 GMT

Saturday, August 10

Bronze Medal 0900 GMT

Gold Medal 1930 GMT

