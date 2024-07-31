Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L Pts France 2 0 4 Latvia 2 0 4 China 1 1…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Pts France 2 0 4 Latvia 2 0 4 China 1 1 2 Netherlands 1 1 2 Poland 1 1 2 Serbia 1 1 2 Lithuania 0 2 0 United States 0 2 0

Tuesday, July 30

Latvia 21, Lithuania 14

Netherlands 21, China 16

France 21, Poland 19

Serbia 22, United States 14

Wednesday, July 31

Latvia 21, Netherlands 12

China 21, Serbia 15

France 21, Lithuania 20

Poland 19, United States 17

Thursday, August 1

Netherlands vs Serbia 4:05 a.m.

China vs Latvia 4:35 a.m.

Lithuania vs Poland 7:35 a.m.

Netherlands vs France 8:05 a.m.

United States vs Lithuania 1:05 p.m.

China vs Poland 1:35 p.m.

Serbia vs France 4:35 p.m.

United States vs Latvia 5:05 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Lithuania vs China 4:05 a.m.

Poland vs Netherlands 4:35 a.m.

Netherlands vs Lithuania 7:35 a.m.

France vs Latvia 8:05 a.m.

France vs United States 12:35 p.m.

Latvia vs Serbia 1:05 p.m.

Serbia vs Poland 4:05 p.m.

China vs United States 4:35 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

France vs China 11:30 a.m.

Poland vs Latvia 12 p.m.

Lithuania vs Serbia 12:35 p.m.

United States vs Netherlands 1:05 p.m.

Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4:05 p.m.

Monday, August 5

Semifinal 12 p.m.

Semifinal 1 p.m.

Bronze Medal 3:30 p.m.

Gold Medal 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.