Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|France
|2
|0
|4
|Latvia
|2
|0
|4
|China
|1
|1
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|2
|Poland
|1
|1
|2
|Serbia
|1
|1
|2
|Lithuania
|0
|2
|0
|United States
|0
|2
|0
Tuesday, July 30
Latvia 21, Lithuania 14
Netherlands 21, China 16
France 21, Poland 19
Serbia 22, United States 14
Wednesday, July 31
Latvia 21, Netherlands 12
China 21, Serbia 15
France 21, Lithuania 20
Poland 19, United States 17
Thursday, August 1
Netherlands vs Serbia 4:05 a.m.
China vs Latvia 4:35 a.m.
Lithuania vs Poland 7:35 a.m.
Netherlands vs France 8:05 a.m.
United States vs Lithuania 1:05 p.m.
China vs Poland 1:35 p.m.
Serbia vs France 4:35 p.m.
United States vs Latvia 5:05 p.m.
Friday, August 2
Lithuania vs China 4:05 a.m.
Poland vs Netherlands 4:35 a.m.
Netherlands vs Lithuania 7:35 a.m.
France vs Latvia 8:05 a.m.
France vs United States 12:35 p.m.
Latvia vs Serbia 1:05 p.m.
Serbia vs Poland 4:05 p.m.
China vs United States 4:35 p.m.
Sunday, August 4
France vs China 11:30 a.m.
Poland vs Latvia 12 p.m.
Lithuania vs Serbia 12:35 p.m.
United States vs Netherlands 1:05 p.m.
Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4:05 p.m.
Monday, August 5
Semifinal 12 p.m.
Semifinal 1 p.m.
Bronze Medal 3:30 p.m.
Gold Medal 4:30 p.m.
