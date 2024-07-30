Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|France
|1
|0
|2
|Latvia
|1
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|2
|Serbia
|1
|0
|2
|China
|0
|1
|0
|Lithuania
|0
|1
|0
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|United States
|0
|1
|0
Tuesday, July 30
Latvia 21, Lithuania 14
Netherlands 21, China 16
France 21, Poland 19
Serbia 22, United States 14
Wednesday, July 31
Latvia vs Netherlands 12:35 p.m.
Serbia vs China 1:05 p.m.
Lithuania vs France 4:05 p.m.
United States vs Poland 4:35 p.m.
Thursday, August 1
Netherlands vs Serbia 4:05 a.m.
China vs Latvia 4:35 a.m.
Lithuania vs Poland 7:35 a.m.
Netherlands vs France 8:05 a.m.
United States vs Lithuania 1:05 p.m.
China vs Poland 1:35 p.m.
Serbia vs France 4:35 p.m.
United States vs Latvia 5:05 p.m.
Friday, August 2
Lithuania vs China 4:05 a.m.
Poland vs Netherlands 4:35 a.m.
Netherlands vs Lithuania 7:35 a.m.
France vs Latvia 8:05 a.m.
France vs United States 12:35 p.m.
Latvia vs Serbia 1:05 p.m.
Serbia vs Poland 4:05 p.m.
China vs United States 4:35 p.m.
Sunday, August 4
France vs China 11:30 a.m.
Poland vs Latvia 12 p.m.
Lithuania vs Serbia 12:35 p.m.
United States vs Netherlands 1:05 p.m.
Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4:05 p.m.
Monday, August 5
Semifinal 12 p.m.
Semifinal 1 p.m.
Bronze Medal 3:30 p.m.
Gold Medal 4:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.