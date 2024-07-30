Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L Pts France 1 0 2 Latvia 1 0 2 Netherlands 1 0…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Pts France 1 0 2 Latvia 1 0 2 Netherlands 1 0 2 Serbia 1 0 2 China 0 1 0 Lithuania 0 1 0 Poland 0 1 0 United States 0 1 0

Tuesday, July 30

Latvia 21, Lithuania 14

Netherlands 21, China 16

France 21, Poland 19

Serbia 22, United States 14

Wednesday, July 31

Latvia vs Netherlands 12:35 p.m.

Serbia vs China 1:05 p.m.

Lithuania vs France 4:05 p.m.

United States vs Poland 4:35 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

Netherlands vs Serbia 4:05 a.m.

China vs Latvia 4:35 a.m.

Lithuania vs Poland 7:35 a.m.

Netherlands vs France 8:05 a.m.

United States vs Lithuania 1:05 p.m.

China vs Poland 1:35 p.m.

Serbia vs France 4:35 p.m.

United States vs Latvia 5:05 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Lithuania vs China 4:05 a.m.

Poland vs Netherlands 4:35 a.m.

Netherlands vs Lithuania 7:35 a.m.

France vs Latvia 8:05 a.m.

France vs United States 12:35 p.m.

Latvia vs Serbia 1:05 p.m.

Serbia vs Poland 4:05 p.m.

China vs United States 4:35 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

France vs China 11:30 a.m.

Poland vs Latvia 12 p.m.

Lithuania vs Serbia 12:35 p.m.

United States vs Netherlands 1:05 p.m.

Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4:05 p.m.

Monday, August 5

Semifinal 12 p.m.

Semifinal 1 p.m.

Bronze Medal 3:30 p.m.

Gold Medal 4:30 p.m.

