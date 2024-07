Olympic Judo Results

Wednesday Women 70 kg Elimination Round of 32 Kim Polling, Italy, def. Tais Pina, Portugal, Waza-ari, Uchi-mata, 5:05. Anka Pogacnik,…

Wednesday

Women

70 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Kim Polling, Italy, def. Tais Pina, Portugal, Waza-ari, Uchi-mata, 5:05.

Anka Pogacnik, Slovenia, def. Demos Memneloum, Chad, Ippon, 0:34.

Aleksandra Samardzic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, def. Laerke Olsen, Denmark, Ippon, Sumi-otoshi, 4:15.

Gulnoza Matniyazova, Uzbekistan, def. Mun Song Hui, North Korea, Ippon, 2:17.

Gabriella Willems, Belgium, def. Maria Perez, Puerto Rico, Ippon, 2:07.

Aoife Coughlan, Australia, def. Szabina Gercsak, Hungary, Waza-ari, Ko-soto-gari, 4:13.

Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown, Britain, def. Aina Laura Rasoanaivo Razafy, Madagascar, Waza-ari, Sode-tsurikomi-goshi, 4:00.

Maya Goshen, Israel, def. Fidan Ogel, Turkey, Ippon, 2:04.

Elimination Round of 16

Barbara Matic, Croatia, def. Kim Polling, Italy, Ippon, O-soto-makikomi, 1:07.

