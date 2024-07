Olympic Judo Results

Tuesday Men 81 kg Elimination Round of 64 Alpha Oumar Djalo, France, def. Abdelrahman Abdelghany, Egypt, Waza-ari, Ko-uchi-gari, 4:00. Women…

Tuesday

Men

81 kg

Elimination Round of 64

Alpha Oumar Djalo, France, def. Abdelrahman Abdelghany, Egypt, Waza-ari, Ko-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Women

63 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Kim Jisu, South Korea, def. Barbara Timo, Portugal, Ippon, Kata-gatame, 3:53.

Miku Takaichi, Japan, def. Maylin del Toro Carvajal, Cuba, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 3:18.

Katarina Kristo, Croatia, def. Nadia Matchiko Guimendego, Central African Republic, Ippon, 2:54.

Angelika Szymanska, Poland, def. Savita Russo, Italy, Waza-ari, Ko-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Prisca Awiti Alcaraz, Mexico, def. Nigara Shaheen, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, 0:35.

Lucy Renshall, Britain, def. Katharina Haecker, Australia, Ippon, 7:06.

Lubjana Piovesana, Austria, def. Esmigul Kuyulova, Kazakhstan, Waza-ari, Seoi-otoshi, 4:00.

Szofi Ozbas, Hungary, def. Renata Zachova, Czech Republic, Waza-ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Andreja Leski, Slovenia, def. Eter Askilashvili, Georgia, Ippon, Tai-otoshi, 0:58.

Amina Belkadi, Algeria, def. Anriquelis Barrios, Venezuela, Waza-ari, Sasae-tsurikomi-ashi, 5:27.

Tang Jing, China, def. Kiyomi Watanabe, Philippines, Ippon, Kuzure-kesa-gatame, 0:51.

Clarisse Agbegnenou, France, def. Gili Sharir, Israel, Waza-ari, Soto-makikomi, 6:58.

Ketleyn Quadros, Brazil, def. Cristina Cabana Perez, Spain, Ippon, 1:23.

