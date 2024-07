Olympic Judo Results

Monday Men 73 kg Elimination Round of 32 Tohar Butbul, Israel, def. Messaoud Redouane Dris, Algeria, Ippon, 0:00. Arthur Margelidon,…

Monday

Men

73 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Tohar Butbul, Israel, def. Messaoud Redouane Dris, Algeria, Ippon, 0:00.

Arthur Margelidon, Canada, def. Behruzi Khojazoda, Tajikistan, Waza-ari, Kuzure-kami-shiho-gatame, 9:19.

Igor Wandtke, Germany, def. Roldeney de Oliveira, Sao Tome and Principe, Ippon, 2:13.

Manuel Lombardo, Italy, def. Adam Stodolski, Poland, Ippon, 1:32.

Masayuki Terada, Thailand, def. Philippe Abel Metellus, Haiti, Ippon, Tani-otoshi, 2:47.

Akil Gjakova, Kosovo, def. Daniel Cargnin, Brazil, Ippon, 3:32.

Samuel Gassner, Austria, def. Hasan Bayan, Syria, Ippon, Kuzure-kesa-gatame, 0:42.

Mark Hristov, Bulgaria, def. Alexandre Houssein, Djibouti, Ippon, 3:12.

Joan-Benjamin Gaba, France, def. Lasha Shavdatuashvili, Georgia, Ippon, 5:06.

Andrew Thomas Mlugu, Tanzania, def. William Tai Tin, Samoa, Ippon, 3:16.

Erdenebayar Batzaya, Mongolia, def. Nils Stump, Switzerland, Waza-ari, 4:28.

Salvador Cases Roca, Spain, def. Faye Njie, Gambia, Ippon, 3:24.

Murodjon Yuldoshev, Uzbekistan, def. Daniyar Shamshayev, Kazakhstan, Ippon, 3:58.

Adil Osmanov, Moldova, def. Jack Yonezuka, United States, Ippon, 3:40.

Women

57 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Kristine Jimenez, Panama, def. Muna Dahouk, Refugee Olympic Team, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 0:48.

Marica Perisic, Serbia, def. Manita Shrestha Pradhan, Nepal, Ippon, Sumi-gaeshi, 1:02.

Lien Chen-Ling, Taiwan, def. Mariama Koroma, Sierra Leone, Ippon, 1:06.

Mariana Esteves, Guinea, def. Maria Escano, Guam, Ippon, Hadaka-jime, 1:58.

Haruka Funakubo, Japan, def. Veronica Toniolo, Italy, Waza-ari, O-soto-gari, 4:23.

Daria Bilodid, Ukraine, def. Nera Tiebwa, Kiribati, Ippon, O-uchi-gari, 0:06.

Timna Nelson Levy, Israel, def. Kaja Kajzer, Slovenia, Waza-ari, Tani-otoshi, 4:00.

Enkhriilen Lkhagvatogoo, Mongolia, def. Nora Gjakova, Kosovo, Ippon, 5:17.

Pauline Starke, Germany, def. Julie Beurskens, Netherlands, Ippon, 3:22.

Maysa Pardayeva, Turkmenistan, def. Cai Qi, China, Ippon, Kuzure-kami-shiho-gatame, 2:46.

Eteri Liparteliani, Georgia, def. Lele Nairne, Britain, Ippon, 1:57.

Shukurjon Aminova, Uzbekistan, def. Zouleiha Abzetta Dabonne, Ivory Coast, Ippon, 3:27.

