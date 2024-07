Olympic Judo Results

Sunday Women 52 kg Elimination Round of 32 Uta Abe, Japan, def. Kelly Deguchi, Canada, Ippon, O-soto-gari, 0:57. Mascha Ballhaus,…

Sunday

Women

52 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Uta Abe, Japan, def. Kelly Deguchi, Canada, Ippon, O-soto-gari, 0:57.

Mascha Ballhaus, Germany, def. Paulina Martinez, Mexico, Ippon, Katate-jime, 3:27.

Khorloodoi Bishrelt, United Arab Emirates, def. Zhu Yeqing, China, Ippon, 4:30.

Sofia Asvesta, Cyprus, def. Soumiya Iraoui, Morocco, Waza-ari, Uchi-mata, 4:00.

Larissa Pimenta, Brazil, def. Djamila Silva, Cape Verde, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 1:29.

Maryam March Maharani, Indonesia, def. Jacira Ferreira, Mozambique, Ippon, Tai-otoshi, 0:45.

Gefen Primo, Israel, def. Jung Yerin, South Korea, Ippon, Kuzure-kami-shiho-gatame, 4:00.

Binta Ndiaye, Switzerland, def. Sofia Fiora, Argentina, Ippon, 1:10.

Angelica Delgado, United States, def. Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Azerbaijan, Waza-ari, O-uchi-gari, 7:04.

Sosorbaram Lkhagvasuren, Mongolia, def. Ariane Toro Soler, Spain, Ippon, Kuzure-kami-shiho-gatame, 2:43.

