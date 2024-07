Olympic Fencing Results

Wednesday Men Sabre Team Table of 8 Hungary (Csanad Gemesi 2-1; Andras Szatmari 1-1-1; Aron Szilagyi 2-1), def. Italy (Michele…

Hungary (Csanad Gemesi 2-1; Andras Szatmari 1-1-1; Aron Szilagyi 2-1), def. Italy (Michele Gallo 2-1; Luca Curatoli 1-2; Luigi Samele 0-2-1), 45-38, 50:00.

Iran (Mohammad Rahbari 3-0; Ali Pakdaman 2-0-1; Mohammad Fotouhi 1-1; Farzad Baher Arasbaran 0-1), def. United States (Mitchell Saron 1-1-1; Colin Heathcock 1-2; Eli Dershwitz 0-3), 45-44, 51:13.

South Korea (Gu Bongil 1-2; Park Sangwon 2-0-1; Oh Sanguk 2-1), def. Canada (Francois Cauchon 0-3; Shaul Gordon 2-1; Fares Arfa 1-1-1), 45-33, 35:46.

France (Maxime Pianfetti 1-1-1; Bolade Apithy 1-2; Sebastien Patrice 2-1), def. Egypt (Adham Moataz 1-2; Mohamed Amer 0-2-1; Ziad Elsissy 3-0), 45-41, 49:50.

