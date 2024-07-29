Olympic Diving Results

Monday Men Synchronised 10m Platform Final 1. China (Lian Junjie; Yang Hao), 490.35. 2. Britain (Thomas Daley; Noah Williams), 463.44.…

Monday

Men

Synchronised 10m Platform

Final

1. China (Lian Junjie; Yang Hao), 490.35.

2. Britain (Thomas Daley; Noah Williams), 463.44.

3. Canada (Rylan Wiens; Nathan Zsombor-Murray), 422.13.

4. Mexico (Kevin Berlin Reyes; Randal Willars Valdez), 418.65.

5. Ukraine (Kirill Boliukh; Oleksii Sereda), 412.65.

6. Australia (Domonic Bedggood; Cassiel Rousseau), 394.74.

7. Germany (Timo Barthel; Jaden Shiloh Eikermann Gregorchuk), 364.41.

8. France (Gary Hunt; Lois Szymczak), 314.58.

