Olympic Diving Results

Monday
Men
Synchronised 10m Platform
Final
1. China (Lian Junjie; Yang Hao), 490.35.
2. Britain (Thomas Daley; Noah Williams), 463.44.
3. Canada (Rylan Wiens; Nathan Zsombor-Murray), 422.13.
4. Mexico (Kevin Berlin Reyes; Randal Willars Valdez), 418.65.
5. Ukraine (Kirill Boliukh; Oleksii Sereda), 412.65.
6. Australia (Domonic Bedggood; Cassiel Rousseau), 394.74.
7. Germany (Timo Barthel; Jaden Shiloh Eikermann Gregorchuk), 364.41.
8. France (Gary Hunt; Lois Szymczak), 314.58.
