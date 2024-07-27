Olympic Diving Results

Saturday
Women
Synchronised 3m Springboard
Final
1. China (Chang Yani; Chen Yiwen), 337.68.
2. United States (Sarah Bacon; Kassidy Cook), 314.64.
3. Britain (Yasmin Harper; Scarlett Mew Jensen), 302.28.
4. Italy (Elena Bertocchi; Chiara Pellacani), 293.52.
5. Australia (Maddison Keeney; Anabelle Smith), 292.20.
6. Germany (Lena Hentschel; Jette Muller), 288.69.
7. Ukraine (Viktoriya Kesar; Anna Pysmenska), 251.37.
8. France (Nais Gillet; Juliette Landi), 240.03.
