Olympic Diving Results

Saturday

Women

Synchronised 3m Springboard

Final

1. China (Chang Yani; Chen Yiwen), 337.68.

2. United States (Sarah Bacon; Kassidy Cook), 314.64.

3. Britain (Yasmin Harper; Scarlett Mew Jensen), 302.28.

4. Italy (Elena Bertocchi; Chiara Pellacani), 293.52.

5. Australia (Maddison Keeney; Anabelle Smith), 292.20.

6. Germany (Lena Hentschel; Jette Muller), 288.69.

7. Ukraine (Viktoriya Kesar; Anna Pysmenska), 251.37.

8. France (Nais Gillet; Juliette Landi), 240.03.

