Olympic Canoe-Kayak Results

Sunday

Women

Kayak Single

Semifinal

1. Ricarda Funk, Germany, 99.31 (F).

2. Klaudia Zwolinska, Poland, 99.84 (F).

3. Kimberley Woods, Britain, 99.87 (F).

4. Stefanie Horn, Italy, 101.04 (F).

5. Ana Satila, Brazil, 102.23 (F).

6. Eliska Mintalova, Slovakia, 103.07 (F).

7. Camille Prigent, France, 104.36 (F).

8. Jessica Fox, Australia, 104.38 (F).

9. Luuka Jones, New Zealand, 104.91 (F).

10. Eva Tercelj, Slovenia, 105.11 (F).

11. Maialen Chourraut, Spain, 106.21 (F).

12. Corinna Kuhnle, Austria, 106.25 (F).

13. Martina Wegman, Netherlands, 106.38.

14. Carole Diana Bouzidi, Algeria, 108.75.

15. Evy Leibfarth, United States, 109.54.

16. Li Shiting, China, 111.04.

17. Aki Yazawa, Japan, 114.50.

18. Viktoriia Us, Ukraine, 120.76.

19. Alena Marx, Switzerland, 123.62.

20. Lois Betteridge, Canada, 127.67.

21. Antonie Galuskova, Czech Republic, 155.66.

22. Monica Doria Vilarrubla, Andorra, 156.28.

