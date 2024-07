Sunday Women Preliminary Phase Pool A Spain (Liliana Fernandez Steiner; Paula Soria Gutierrez), def. Italy (Marta Menegatti; Valentina Gottardi), 24-22,…

Sunday

Women

Preliminary Phase

Pool A

Spain (Liliana Fernandez Steiner; Paula Soria Gutierrez), def. Italy (Marta Menegatti; Valentina Gottardi), 24-22, 9-21, 16-14.

