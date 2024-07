Saturday Men Preliminary Phase Pool D Cuba (Noslen Diaz Amaro; Jorge Luis Alayo Moliner), def. United States (Andrew Benesh; Miles…

Saturday

Men

Preliminary Phase

Pool D

Cuba (Noslen Diaz Amaro; Jorge Luis Alayo Moliner), def. United States (Andrew Benesh; Miles Partain), 21-18, 21-18.

Preliminary Phase Phase

Pool A

Sweden (Jonatan Hellvig; David Ahman), def. Australia (Izac Carracher; Mark Nicolaidis), 21-14, 21-19.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.