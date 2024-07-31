Live Radio
Olympic Archery Results

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 7:29 AM

Wednesday

Men’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Hugo Franco, Cuba, def. Bruno Martinez Wing, Mexico, 7-3.

Wang Yan, China, def. Oscar Ticas, El Salvador, 6-0.

1/16 Elimination Round

Wang Yan, China, def. Hugo Franco, Cuba, 6-2.

Women’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Deepika Kumari, India, def. Reena Parnat, Estonia, 6-5.

Quinty Roeffen, Netherlands, def. Elisabeth Straka, Austria, 6-4.

1/16 Elimination Round

Deepika Kumari, India, def. Quinty Roeffen, Netherlands, 6-2.

