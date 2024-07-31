Olympic Archery Results

Wednesday
Men’s Individual
1/32 Elimination Round
Hugo Franco, Cuba, def. Bruno Martinez Wing, Mexico, 7-3.
Wang Yan, China, def. Oscar Ticas, El Salvador, 6-0.
1/16 Elimination Round
Wang Yan, China, def. Hugo Franco, Cuba, 6-2.
Women’s Individual
1/32 Elimination Round
Deepika Kumari, India, def. Reena Parnat, Estonia, 6-5.
Quinty Roeffen, Netherlands, def. Elisabeth Straka, Austria, 6-4.
1/16 Elimination Round
Deepika Kumari, India, def. Quinty Roeffen, Netherlands, 6-2.
