Tuesday Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round Thomas Chirault, France, def. Andres Hernandez Vera, Colombia, 7-1.

Tuesday

Men’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round

Thomas Chirault, France, def. Andres Hernandez Vera, Colombia, 7-1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.