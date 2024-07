Sunday Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round Taiwan (Chiu Yi-Ching; Lei Chien-Ying; Li Tsai-Chi), def. United States (Catalina Gnoriega; Casey Kaufhold;…

Sunday

Women’s Team

1/8 Elimination Round

Taiwan (Chiu Yi-Ching; Lei Chien-Ying; Li Tsai-Chi), def. United States (Catalina Gnoriega; Casey Kaufhold; Jennifer Mucino), 5-1.

