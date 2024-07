Tuesday Women Pool Round Germany (Svenja Brunckhorst; Sonja Greinacher; Marie Reichert; Elisa Mevius), def. United States (Dearica Hamby; Rhyne Howard;…

Tuesday

Women

Pool Round

Germany (Svenja Brunckhorst; Sonja Greinacher; Marie Reichert; Elisa Mevius), def. United States (Dearica Hamby; Rhyne Howard; Cierra Burdick; Hailey van Lith), 17-13.

