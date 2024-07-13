Ogwumike scores season-high 26, Diggins-Smith notches double-double in Storm’s 91-63 win over Lynx

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points to tie her season high, Skylar Diggins-Smith tied a career high with…

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points to tie her season high, Skylar Diggins-Smith tied a career high with 12 assists to go with 10 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-63 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak in the series.

Seattle trailed 9-2 before scoring 36 of the next 49 points for a double-digit lead in the second quarter. Minnesota was scoreless in the second quarter until Diamond Miller made a shot with 4:58 left. The Storm (15-8) led 50-37 at halftime after shooting 56% from the field, including 4 of 10 from distance.

Kayla McBride scored 27 points and made six 3-pointers despite not playing in the fourth quarter for Minnesota (16-7).

Sami Whitcomb made two 3-pointers on three fourth-quarter possessions to cap a 9-0 run for an 81-57 lead. Minnesota’s first points of the fourth came on Sika Kone’s free throw with 6:46 left.

Whitcomb and Jewell Loyd each added 14 points and Ezi Magbegor had 10 points and eight rebounds for Seattle, which has lost six of its last eight games against Minnesota. Diggins-Smith secured her 12th career double-double.

After McBride, no other player scored more than seven points for the Lynx, who were without Napheesa Collier (foot) for a third straight game.

