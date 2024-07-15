Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II undergoes surgery to repair right Achilles tendon

DENVER (AP) — Denver rookie DaRon Holmes II underwent surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon after suffering the injury…

DENVER (AP) — Denver rookie DaRon Holmes II underwent surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon after suffering the injury in the Nuggets’ NBA Summer League opener.

The Nuggets announced Monday that Holmes’ surgery was performed by Dr. Kenneth Hunt at UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Denver. There’s no timetable for Holmes’ return.

The forward out of Dayton had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the Nuggets’ 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday.

Holmes was selected at No. 22 by Phoenix last month with his draft rights acquired by the Nuggets for 28th overall pick, the 56th pick, and a pair of future second-round picks.

Denver was counting on the versatility of Holmes next season. He was the Atlantic 10 co-player of the year and defensive player of the year.

