Norway 27, France 22

Norway_A. Blonz 7, T. Groendahl 5, S. Lyse 5, K. Bjoernsen 3, H. Reinkind 3, S. Sagosen 2, M. Gullerud 1, P. Oeverby 1.

France_D. Mem 10, L. Fabregas 3, H. Descat 2, Y. Lenne 2, E. Prandi 2, L. Karabatic 1, D. Nahi 1, N. Remili 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Ignacio Garcia, Spain. Andreu Marin Lorente, Spain. Arthur Brunner, Switzerland. Morad Salah, Switzerland. Jovan Popadic, Serbia. Cesar Castillo, Britain. Henrik Maekinen, Sweden. Frantisek Taborsky, Czech Republic.

