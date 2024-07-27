Nigerian female boxer tests positive for banned diuretic, provisionally suspended from Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was removed from the Paris Olympics women’s tournament after testing positive for a…

PARIS (AP) — Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was removed from the Paris Olympics women’s tournament after testing positive for a banned doping substance, the International Testing Agency said on Saturday

The 22-year-old African Games lightweight champion tested positive for the diuretic furosemide in a sample taken on Thursday, the ITA said. Furosemide is a masking agent that can hide the presence of other drugs.

The ITA said Ogunsemilore is provisionally suspended and cannot take part in the Olympics.

She was due to compete Monday in the round of 16 as the fourth-seeded boxer in the women’s 60-kilogram (132-pound) class.

Ogunsemilore won the African Games title in her weight class last year and took bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It is the second positive doping test announced at the Paris Olympics. Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen tested positive for two anabolic steroids, the ITA said Friday.

