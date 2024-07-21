NHRA Northwest Nationals Results

Sunday Pacific Raceways Kent, Wash. Final Results Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Doug…

Sunday

Pacific Raceways

Kent, Wash.

Final Results

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Jasmine Salinas; 6. Josh Hart; 7. Tony Schumacher; 8. Billy Torrence; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. Antron Brown; 11. Brittany Force; 12. Ron Smith; 13. Justin Ashley; 14. Tony Stewart.

FUNNY CAR

1. Austin Prock; 2. Paul Lee; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. Gary Densham; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Daniel Wilkerson; 10. Jeff Diehl; 11. Buddy Hull; 12. Ron Capps; 13. Chad Green; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Dave Richards.

PRO STOCK

1. Jeg Coughlin; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Chris McGaha; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Eric Latino; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Kenny Delco; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Aaron Stanfield; 12. Sienna Wildgust; 13. Val Smeland; 14. Cory Reed; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Jerry Tucker.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Chase Van Sant; 2. Gaige Herrera; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Jianna Evaristo; 5. Richard Gadson; 6. John Hall; 7. Chris Bostick; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Eiji Kawakami; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Brandon Litten.

Round-by_Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Josh Hart, 3.742, 328.94 def. Antron Brown, 3.745, 330.07; Clay Millican, 3.713, 334.48 def. Shawn Reed, 3.726, 328.70; Tony Schumacher, 3.986, 326.00 def. Brittany Force, 4.271, 193.21; Doug Kalitta, 3.670, 337.41 def. Billy Torrence, 3.706, 320.05; Shawn Langdon, 3.743, 327.74 def. Justin Ashley, 4.685, 174.14; Steve Torrence, 3.749, 330.63 def. Ron Smith, 4.347, 264.75; Jasmine Salinas, 3.777, 330.31 def. Tony Stewart, 8.907, 84.70.

Quarterfinals

Langdon, 3.721, 332.02 def. Hart, 3.779, 329.02; S. Torrence, 3.709, 333.58 was unopposed; Millican, 3.754, 331.12 def. Schumacher, 4.313, 197.77; Kalitta, 3.729, 325.06 def. Salinas, 3.738, 324.83.

Semifinals

Langdon, 3.771, 325.92 def. Millican, 3.737, 332.18; S. Torrence, 3.736, 330.15 def. Kalitta, 3.972, 246.39.

Final

S. Torrence, 3.963, 279.79 def. Langdon, 4.171, 216.79.

Funny Car

First Round

Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.838, 331.85 was unopposed; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.918, 320.13 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, Foul – Red Light; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.930, 297.75 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.243, 236.42; Gary Densham, Ford Mustang, 4.974, 200.11 def. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 5.276, 179.09; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.868, 338.51 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 9.011, 58.71; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.891, 327.43 def. Dave Richards, Camry, Foul – Centerline; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 6.258, 134.60 def. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 9.113, 54.39; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.895, 315.49 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.918, 330.23.

Quarterfinals

Todd, 3.867, 329.10 def. Tasca III, 3.915, 336.23; Prock, 3.880, 329.91 def. Pedregon, 3.922, 328.86; Lee, 3.923, 324.12 def. Hagan, 7.375, 110.96; Alexander, 4.073, 306.60 def. Densham, 4.255, 217.84.

Semifinals

Lee, 3.998, 324.20 def. Alexander, 4.500, 195.17; Prock, 3.884, 330.72 def. Todd, 3.921, 323.74.

Final

Prock, 3.875, 334.57 def. Lee, 5.335, 138.06.

Pro Stock

First Round

Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.578, 209.14 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.588, 196.82; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.539, 209.26 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 8.077, 129.53; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.560, 209.39 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.523, 208.59; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.522, 208.23 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.529, 208.55; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.528, 209.79 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.514, 210.73; Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.561, 209.30 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.540, 209.56 def. Sienna Wildgust, Camaro, 6.573, 209.79; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.520, 209.85 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.581, 209.49.

Quarterfinals

C. McGaha, 6.563, 210.21 def. Delco, 6.622, 207.21; Coughlin, 6.538, 209.92 def. Latino, 6.560, 207.05; Glenn, 6.593, 209.46 def. Hartford, 6.563, 208.59; Coughlin Jr., 6.539, 210.31 def. Enders, 6.559, 209.10.

Semifinals

Herrera, 6.781, 200.17 was unopposed; Van Sant, 6.896, 197.86 def. M. Smith, Broke.

Final

Van Sant, 6.720, 201.31 def. Herrera, 6.754, 200.80.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 932; 2. Shawn Langdon, 812; 3. Steve Torrence, 773; 4. Justin Ashley, 762; 5. Antron Brown, 699; 6. Tony Schumacher, 600; 7. Clay Millican, 588; 8. Billy Torrence, 561; 9. Tony Stewart, 525; 10. Brittany Force, 464.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 1,044; 2. (tie) Matt Hagan, 788; Bob Tasca III, 788; 4. J.R. Todd, 766; 5. John Force, 693; 6. Ron Capps, 601; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 540; 8. Blake Alexander, 502; 9. (tie) Alexis DeJoria, 493; Paul Lee, 493.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 979; 2. Greg Anderson, 841; 3. Erica Enders, 828; 4. Aaron Stanfield, 750; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 743; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 617; 7. Jerry Tucker, 530; 8. Cristian Cuadra, 457; 9. Deric Kramer, 425; 10. Eric Latino, 398.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 845; 2. Matt Smith, 547; 3. Richard Gadson, 500; 4. Chase Van Sant, 470; 5. John Hall, 459; 6. Angie Smith, 386; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 352; 8. Hector Arana Jr, 333; 9. Steve Johnson, 253; 10. LE Tonglet, 233.

