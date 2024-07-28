Live Radio
Netherlands 4, France 0

The Associated Press

July 28, 2024, 3:37 PM

Netherlands 1 1 1 1 4
France 0 0 0 0 0

Netherlands_K. Bijen 1, T. Reyenga 1, D. Telgenkamp 1, J. de Geus 1.

France_None.

Green Cards_J. Croon, Netherlands, 20′. E. Tynevez, France, 60′.

Yellow Cards_C. Peters-Deutz, France, 29′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Sean Rapaport, South Africa. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Aleisha Neumann, Australia. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

