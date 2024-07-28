Netherlands 4, France 0 Netherlands 1 1 1 1 — 4 France 0 0 0 0 — 0 Netherlands_K. Bijen…

Netherlands 4, France 0

Netherlands 1 1 1 1 — 4 France 0 0 0 0 — 0

Netherlands_K. Bijen 1, T. Reyenga 1, D. Telgenkamp 1, J. de Geus 1.

France_None.

Green Cards_J. Croon, Netherlands, 20′. E. Tynevez, France, 60′.

Yellow Cards_C. Peters-Deutz, France, 29′.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Sean Rapaport, South Africa. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Aleisha Neumann, Australia. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand.

