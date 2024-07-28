Netherlands 4, France 0
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Netherlands_K. Bijen 1, T. Reyenga 1, D. Telgenkamp 1, J. de Geus 1.
France_None.
Green Cards_J. Croon, Netherlands, 20′. E. Tynevez, France, 60′.
Yellow Cards_C. Peters-Deutz, France, 29′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Sean Rapaport, South Africa. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Aleisha Neumann, Australia. Gareth Greenfield, New Zealand.
