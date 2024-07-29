Netherlands 15, China 11 Netherlands 1 4 5 5 — 15 China 4 4 1 2 — 11 First Quarter_None…

Netherlands 15, China 11

Netherlands 1 4 5 5 — 15 China 4 4 1 2 — 11

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Netherlands 7 (V. Sevenich 1, N. Ten Broek 1, S. van de Kraats 1, K. Joustra 2, I. Wolves 2); China 10 (Nong S. 1, Wang H. 1, Wang X. 1, Zhong Q. 1, Lu Y. 2, Zhang J. 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; China None.

Penalty Fouls_Netherlands 1 (V. Sevenich 1); China None.

Ejections_Netherlands None; China 1 (Zhang J.).

Referees_Alessia Ferrari, Italy. Chisato Kurosaki, Japan. Angel Moliner, Spain. Richard Papazian, France.

