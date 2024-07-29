Netherlands 15, China 11
|Netherlands
|1
|4
|5
|5
|—
|15
|China
|4
|4
|1
|2
|—
|11
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Exclusions_Netherlands 7 (V. Sevenich 1, N. Ten Broek 1, S. van de Kraats 1, K. Joustra 2, I. Wolves 2); China 10 (Nong S. 1, Wang H. 1, Wang X. 1, Zhong Q. 1, Lu Y. 2, Zhang J. 4).
4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; China None.
Penalty Fouls_Netherlands 1 (V. Sevenich 1); China None.
Ejections_Netherlands None; China 1 (Zhang J.).
Referees_Alessia Ferrari, Italy. Chisato Kurosaki, Japan. Angel Moliner, Spain. Richard Papazian, France.
