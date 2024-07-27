Netherlands 10, Hungary 8
|Netherlands
|4
|0
|2
|4
|—
|10
|Hungary
|2
|1
|3
|2
|—
|8
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Netherlands 11 (M. Keuning 1, L. Rogge 1, V. Sevenich 1, I. Wolves 1, S. van de Kraats 1, L. Moolhuijzen 2, B. Rogge 2, N. Ten Broek 2); Hungary 13 (K. Farago 1, K. Garda 1, G. Kurucz-Gurisatti 1, D. Leimeter 1, N. Rybanska 1, V. Valyi 1, B. Horvath 2, R. Keszthelyi 2, R. Parkes 3).
4 Minute Exclusions_Netherlands None; Hungary None.
Penalty Fouls_Netherlands None; Hungary 1 (R. Parkes 1).
Ejections_Netherlands None; Hungary 1 (R. Parkes).
Referees_Alessia Ferrari, Italy. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Hadi Farid, United States. Milivoj Bebic, Croatia.
