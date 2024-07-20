NASCAR-Xfinity Pennzoil 250 Presented by Advance Auto Parts Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway, Ind. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Riley Herbst, Ford,…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Riley Herbst, Ford, 100 laps, 58 points.

2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 100, 45.

3. (3) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 100, 46.

4. (23) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 100, 37.

5. (12) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 100, 33.

6. (14) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 100, 34.

7. (22) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

8. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 100, 45.

9. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100, 40.

10. (7) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 100, 29.

11. (27) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 100, 44.

12. (38) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 100, 29.

13. (15) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 100, 24.

14. (16) Conor Daly, Toyota, 100, 23.

15. (6) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 100, 29.

16. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 100, 22.

17. (17) Joe Graf Jr, Toyota, 100, 20.

18. (21) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 100, 19.

19. (11) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 100, 18.

20. (25) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 100, 19.

21. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 100, 16.

22. (31) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 100, 15.

23. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 100, 14.

24. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 100, 13.

25. (28) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 100, 12.

26. (36) David Starr, Chevrolet, 100, 11.

27. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 100, 10.

28. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 100, 9.

29. (24) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 100, 8.

30. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 99, 7.

31. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 97, 6.

32. (37) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, ignition, 91, 5.

33. (13) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 86, 4.

34. (5) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 83, 3.

35. (20) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 83, 2.

36. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 83, 1.

37. (4) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

38. (10) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.264 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 28 minutes, 8 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.167 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0-17; R.Herbst 18-31; B.Jones 32-41; C.Custer 42-57; R.Sieg 58-61; A.Almirola 62-65; R.Herbst 66-71; A.Allmendinger 72-75; C.Custer 76-80; R.Herbst 81-89; C.Custer 90-98; A.Almirola 99; R.Herbst 100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Custer, 4 times for 47 laps; R.Herbst, 4 times for 30 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 10 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 5 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: S.Van Gisbergen, 3; A.Hill, 2; C.Smith, 2; S.Mayer, 2; C.Custer, 1; J.Allgaier, 1; R.Herbst, 1; J.Love, 1; A.Almirola, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Custer, 761; 2. J.Allgaier, 705; 3. A.Hill, 674; 4. C.Smith, 661; 5. R.Herbst, 618; 6. A.Allmendinger, 609; 7. J.Love, 587; 8. S.Creed, 576; 9. P.Kligerman, 553; 10. R.Sieg, 510; 11. S.Smith, 507; 12. S.Mayer, 502; 13. S.Van Gisbergen, 500; 14. B.Jones, 441; 15. A.Alfredo, 396; 16. B.Poole, 353.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

