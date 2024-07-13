NASCAR-Xfinity Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 Results

Saturday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Cole Custer, Ford,…

Saturday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Cole Custer, Ford, 90 laps, 59 points.

2. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 90, 46.

3. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90, 0.

4. (1) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 90, 38.

5. (4) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 90, 0.

6. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90, 42.

7. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 90, 43.

8. (15) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 90, 29.

9. (9) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 90, 33.

10. (12) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 90, 27.

11. (18) Riley Herbst, Ford, 90, 37.

12. (7) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 90, 34.

13. (2) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 90, 24.

14. (16) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 90, 23.

15. (5) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 90, 39.

16. (25) Corey Heim, Toyota, 90, 0.

17. (20) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 90, 0.

18. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 90, 19.

19. (34) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 90, 18.

20. (33) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 90, 17.

21. (17) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 90, 16.

22. (19) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 90, 15.

23. (21) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 90, 14.

24. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 90, 13.

25. (28) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 90, 12.

26. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 90, 11.

27. (14) Josh Berry, Ford, 90, 0.

28. (37) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 90, 9.

29. (31) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 90, 0.

30. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 90, 7.

31. (26) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 90, 6.

32. (13) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 89, 5.

33. (32) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 89, 4.

34. (35) Blaine Perkins, Ford, suspension, 72, 3.

35. (38) Stephen Mallozzi, Chevrolet, engine, 68, 0.

36. (30) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 1.

37. (29) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, electrical, 8, 1.

38. (36) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 105.11 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 8 minutes, 26 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.670 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Creed 0-7; J.Allgaier 8-22; J.Love 23-25; C.Custer 26-41; W.Byron 42-50; J.Love 51-54; W.Byron 55-61; A.Hill 62; R.Sieg 63-66; J.Allgaier 67-81; C.Custer 82-90

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 2 times for 30 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 25 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 16 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 7 laps; J.Love, 2 times for 7 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 4 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: S.Van Gisbergen, 3; C.Smith, 2; A.Hill, 2; S.Mayer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; J.Love, 1; A.Almirola, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Custer, 657; 2. J.Allgaier, 619; 3. C.Smith, 618; 4. A.Hill, 597; 5. J.Love, 548; 6. R.Herbst, 523; 7. A.Allmendinger, 522; 8. S.Creed, 505; 9. P.Kligerman, 495; 10. S.Mayer, 474; 11. S.Van Gisbergen, 457; 12. S.Smith, 455; 13. R.Sieg, 432; 14. B.Jones, 388; 15. A.Alfredo, 370; 16. B.Poole, 326.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

