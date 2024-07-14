NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com Results

Sunday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford,…

Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160 laps, 40 points.

2. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160, 54.

3. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160, 43.

4. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 160, 47.

5. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 160, 38.

6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 160, 40.

7. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160, 41.

8. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 160, 39.

9. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 160, 43.

10. (29) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 160, 27.

11. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 160, 26.

12. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 160, 30.

13. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 160, 29.

14. (23) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160, 30.

15. (28) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 160, 22.

16. (16) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 160, 21.

17. (15) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 160, 20.

18. (20) Austin Cindric, Ford, 160, 19.

19. (30) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 160, 18.

20. (5) Josh Berry, Ford, 160, 17.

21. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 160, 0.

22. (34) Justin Haley, Ford, 160, 15.

23. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 160, 14.

24. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 158, 13.

25. (27) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, suspension, 153, 12.

26. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, overheating, 134, 11.

27. (1) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, engine, 132, 10.

28. (32) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 126, 9.

29. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 126, 8.

30. (36) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 121, 7.

31. (22) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 121, 6.

32. (24) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 5.

33. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 4.

34. (33) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 115, 3.

35. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 112, 0.

36. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 53, 1.

37. (25) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 13, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.723 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 13 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.312 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Gibbs 0-17; M.Truex 18-31; J.Logano 32-34; B.Keselowski 35-54; T.Gibbs 55-58; J.Berry 59-66; D.Hamlin 67-97; C.Buescher 98-116; R.Blaney 117-160

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 1 time for 44 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 31 laps; T.Gibbs, 2 times for 21 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 20 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 19 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 14 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 8 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; C.Bell, 3; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; A.Bowman, 1; J.Logano, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 671; 2. C.Elliott, 660; 3. T.Reddick, 648; 4. D.Hamlin, 629; 5. M.Truex, 601; 6. W.Byron, 599; 7. R.Blaney, 587; 8. C.Bell, 586; 9. T.Gibbs, 560; 10. B.Keselowski, 558; 11. A.Bowman, 553; 12. R.Chastain, 529; 13. C.Buescher, 521; 14. J.Logano, 484; 15. B.Wallace, 476; 16. C.Briscoe, 433.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

