NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG Results

Sunday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway, Ind. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 167 laps, 49 points.

2. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 167, 46.

3. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 167, 49.

4. (18) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 167, 35.

5. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 167, 42.

6. (24) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 167, 31.

7. (38) Austin Cindric, Ford, 167, 30.

8. (25) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 167, 29.

9. (21) Noah Gragson, Ford, 167, 29.

10. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 167, 36.

11. (9) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 167, 32.

12. (30) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 167, 25.

13. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 167, 24.

14. (19) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 167, 23.

15. (28) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 167, 22.

16. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, 167, 26.

17. (27) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 167, 20.

18. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 167, 19.

19. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 167, 0.

20. (35) Justin Haley, Ford, 167, 17.

21. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 167, 16.

22. (23) Chris Buescher, Ford, 167, 15.

23. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 167, 17.

24. (20) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 167, 14.

25. (34) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 166, 12.

26. (31) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 165, 11.

27. (14) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 165, 13.

28. (29) Erik Jones, Toyota, 165, 9.

29. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 161, 14.

30. (32) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 161, 7.

31. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 161, 10.

32. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 161, 23.

33. (33) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, accident, 110, 4.

34. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 109, 3.

35. (37) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 104, 2.

36. (16) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 74, 1.

37. (15) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 74, 0.

38. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 73, 8.

39. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, engine, 15, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.776 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 29 minutes, 9 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 10 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-36; M.McDowell 37; C.Bell 38-39; B.Keselowski 40; D.Hamlin 41-51; T.Reddick 52-55; J.Nemechek 56-69; K.Busch 70-72; T.Gilliland 73; K.Busch 74-75; B.Wallace 76-101; D.Hamlin 102-111; J.Nemechek 112-113; R.Chastain 114-121; K.Larson 122; C.Elliott 123; N.Gragson 124-126; B.Keselowski 127-160; K.Larson 161-167

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Reddick, 2 times for 40 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 35 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 26 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 21 laps; J.Nemechek, 2 times for 16 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 8 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 8 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 5 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; C.Bell, 3; R.Blaney, 2; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; A.Bowman, 1; J.Logano, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 749; 2. C.Elliott, 739; 3. T.Reddick, 734; 4. D.Hamlin, 706; 5. R.Blaney, 676; 6. W.Byron, 654; 7. M.Truex, 653; 8. C.Bell, 651; 9. B.Keselowski, 615; 10. A.Bowman, 606; 11. T.Gibbs, 587; 12. C.Buescher, 562; 13. R.Chastain, 552; 14. B.Wallace, 545; 15. J.Logano, 525; 16. C.Briscoe, 469.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.