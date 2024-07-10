Mystics hold on to beat the Fever 89-84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, including a key basket in the final minute, and the Washington Mystics…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, including a key basket in the final minute, and the Washington Mystics held off the Indiana Fever 89-84 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark’s 29-point performance.

Washington led 76-55 after three quarters before Indiana rallied behind 15 fourth-quarter points from Clark.

Clark became the first WNBA player with 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five 3-pointers, five steals and three blocks in a game.

After Clark capped a 14-0 run with a free throw to pull Indiana within 85-82 with 1:05 left, Atkins answered at the other end with an off-balance shot in the lane.

Clark made two more free throws and a jump ball was called with 20.3 seconds left. Indiana forward Aliyah Boston tapped it back, but Atkins grabbed it and fell to the ground before a timeout was called with 16.9.

Julie Vanloo secured an inbounds pass and made two free throws with 16.2 left for a five-point lead to secure it.

LIBERTY 71, SUN 68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points and made a key block on the final possession, Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and New York beat Connecticut for sole possession of first place in the WNBA standings.

New York (18-4) won its sixth straight regular-season game against Connecticut dating to the 2023 season.

Ionescu made her first basket of the fourth quarter with 1:58 remaining to give New York a 69-68 lead. Ionescu missed a shot on New York’s next two possessions, but she got another shot in the closing seconds after Stewart blocked a DeWanna Bonner attempt.

Ionescu dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane and sinking an off-balance shot for a three-point lead with 4.4 seconds left.

SKY 78, DREAM 69

CHICAGO (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and Chicago beat Atlanta.

Carter forced a jump ball with 1:03 left, with Chicago leading 70-69. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul following the play, but Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season in 33 attempts.

Chicago took possession and Carter sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 72-69 lead. After an Atlanta miss, Carter found Reese wide open under the basket for a five-point lead with 25.8 left.

ACES 84, STORM 79

SEATTLE (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 20 rebounds for her first career 20-20 game and Las Vegas beat Seattle.

It was the 21st 20-20 game in WNBA history.

Jackie Young scored 27 points, including a 3-pointer from the corner with 4:32 left in the third quarter to give Las Vegas a 48-45 lead. Young also scored on Las Vegas’ next three possessions, during a personal 9-0 run, to build a 54-45 advantage.

Wilson sank a contested jumper from the free-throw line with 48.2 seconds left for an 82-76 lead. Jewell Loyd was fouled on a 3-point attempt at the other end, and she made all three free throws to pull Seattle within three points.

MERCURY 100, WINGS 84

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 32 points, the seventh time she’s had over 30 this season, and Phoenix beat Dallas for their third straight series victory.

Brittney Griner added 23 points for Phoenix (12-10), which scored 100-plus points against Dallas for the second time in a week, following a 104-96 victory on July 3.

Copper scored 18 points in the first half and Griner added 13 to help Phoenix build a 49-46 lead. Copper scored seven of Phoenix’s 31 third-quarter points to help pull away.

The Mercury improved to 10-0 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter this season.

