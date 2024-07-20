Myers’ opportunity at extra playing time ends after breaking ankle kicking a door in frustration

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie outfielder Dane Myers figured to get plenty of playing time in the final two…

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie outfielder Dane Myers figured to get plenty of playing time in the final two months of the regular season.

That opportunity ended Friday after he was placed on the injured list because of an injury that didn’t occur on the field. Myers fractured his left ankle when he kicked a door out of the frustration following Miami’s 10-6 loss at Cincinnati on July 13.

Myers seethed after he was called out on strikes by plate umpire Derek Thomas on a check swing without an appeal to the base umpire. The Marlins had two runners on base in the eighth inning, when Myers questioned the call, got into a heated exchange with Thomas and was ejected.

“I think that’s the last missing piece in my game, trying to stay even keeled,” Myers said a day after the incident. “Staying level-headed and not let the emotions take over and losing myself like I did.”

There is no decision on whether Myers will return this season. Before his injury, Myers had two home runs and 14 RBIs in 40 games. The 28-year-old Myers was getting starts against left-handers in a right-field platoon with Jesús Sánchez, but manager Skip Schumaker had gradually included him against right-handers because of his production.

“He has to put things in perspective a little bit,” Schumaker said. “You’re very grateful and fortunate that you get to play in the big leagues. It’s a learning lesson for him and something that he’ll grow from. I think he’ll be better from it.”

