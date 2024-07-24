Morocco 2, Argentina 2

Argentina 2, Morocco 2
First Half_1, Morocco, Rahimi, (El Khannous), 45th+2 minute.
Second Half_2, Morocco, Rahimi, (penalty kick), 51st; 3, Argentina, Simeone, (Soler), 68th; 4, Argentina, Medina, 90th+16.
Yellow Cards_Akhomach, Morocco, 39th; El Khannous, Morocco, 45th+3; El Ouahdi, Morocco, 61st; Rahimi, Morocco, 70th; Targhalline, Morocco, 87th; Fernandez, Argentina, 89th; El Kajoui, Morocco, 89th; Di Cesare, Argentina, 90th+9.
Referee_Glenn Nyberg.
